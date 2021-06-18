Crime map, June 18, 2021

Crimes reported for June 18, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenida Del Mar

ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43500 block Jennifer Lane

ASSAULT: 44900 block Redwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 45300 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue J-4

ROBBERY: Avenue J-8 and Beech Avenue

THEFT: East Jenner Street and Price Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue J-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Kettering Street

PALMDALE

ARSON: Division Street and Technology Drive

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Avenue S

ASSAULT: 37900 block Melton Avenue

ASSAULT: 38600 block James Place

ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Glenraven Avenue

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

ROBBERY: 41500 block 45th Street West

SUN VILLAGE

ASSAULT: 12000 block East Avenue S-10

