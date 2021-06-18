Crimes reported for June 18, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenida Del Mar
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block Jennifer Lane
ASSAULT: 44900 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue J-4
ROBBERY: Avenue J-8 and Beech Avenue
THEFT: East Jenner Street and Price Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Kettering Street
PALMDALE
ARSON: Division Street and Technology Drive
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: 37900 block Melton Avenue
ASSAULT: 38600 block James Place
ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Glenraven Avenue
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ROBBERY: 41500 block 45th Street West
SUN VILLAGE
ASSAULT: 12000 block East Avenue S-10
