Crimes reported for June 1-2, 2023
ACTON
ROBBERY: 3800 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15800 block Newmont Avenue
ASSAULT: 40600 block 178th Street East
ROBBERY: 170th Street East and Avenue O
LANCASTER
ARSON: 44600 block Fenhold Street
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 13th Street West and Avenue H-15
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2700 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43700 block Rialto Drive
ASSAULT: 44100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block Galion Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street
ASSAULT: Third Street East and Avenue J
BURGLARY: 1300 block East Avenue I
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 500 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: Cedar Avenue and Kettering Street
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 43300 block Vista Sierra Drive
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 600 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Rosario Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Sarah Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Spahn Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Avenue J-9
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10800 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 36600 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 12th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 37600 block Barrinson Street
ASSAULT: 38300 block Bonino Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block Purple Sage Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block Atlanta Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 10th Place East
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Technology Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 42600 block 56th Street West
BURGLARY: 4700 block West Avenue L
SUN VILLAGE
BURGLARY: 9600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 9200 block East Avenue Q-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.