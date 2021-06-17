Crimes reported for June 1, 2021
AGUA DULCE
HOMICIDE: 8700 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ARSON: 15th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J-3
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44400 block Fenhold Street
ASSAULT: 44600 block Avenida Linda
ASSAULT: 44600 block Elm Avenue
HOMICIDE: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 44000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 6300 block Golding Drive
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 38400 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 38500 block Larkin Avenue
BURGLARY: 2800 block Pewter Avenue
BURGLARY: 36900 block Spanish Broom Drive
ROBBERY: Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block Puerta Avenue
THEFT: 800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42200 block 50th Street West
