Crime map, June 17, 2021

Crimes reported for June 1, 2021

AGUA DULCE

HOMICIDE: 8700 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ARSON: 15th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J-3

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 44400 block Fenhold Street

ASSAULT: 44600 block Avenida Linda

ASSAULT: 44600 block Elm Avenue

HOMICIDE: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 44000 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 6300 block Golding Drive

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-7

ASSAULT: 38400 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 38500 block Larkin Avenue

BURGLARY: 2800 block Pewter Avenue

BURGLARY: 36900 block Spanish Broom Drive

ROBBERY: Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block Puerta Avenue

THEFT: 800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42200 block 50th Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.