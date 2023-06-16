Crimes reported for May 31, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2800 block West Norberry Street
ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 44000 block Engle Way
BURGLARY: 44400 block Fig Avenue
BURGLARY: 5800 block East Avenue E
ROBBERY: 42000 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street East and Avenue E
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block 23rd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Rodin Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37200 block 53rd Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 1800 block Hideaway Place
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39700 block Country Club Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 35th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5200 block Essex Drive
