Crime map, June 16, 2022

Crimes reported for May 31, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 41200 block Medway Avenue

ASSAULT: 43700 block Fig Avenue

ASSAULT: 45000 block Cabree Court

ASSAULT: 4600 block Jade Court

ASSAULT: Avenue L-12 and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

RAPE: 15300 block East Avenue Q-7

THEFT: 100 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 8600 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West

PALMDALE

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2200 block Cornflower Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 5600 block Lighthouse Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5000 block West Avenue L-14

ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue L

