Crimes reported for May 31, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 41200 block Medway Avenue
ASSAULT: 43700 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block Cabree Court
ASSAULT: 4600 block Jade Court
ASSAULT: Avenue L-12 and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
RAPE: 15300 block East Avenue Q-7
THEFT: 100 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 8600 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
PALMDALE
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2200 block Cornflower Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 5600 block Lighthouse Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5000 block West Avenue L-14
ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue L
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.