AV Crime Map, June 16, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for May 31, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue H-8

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 45300 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 600 block Esther Drive

ASSAULT: 700 block West Oldfield Street

BURGLARY: 43300 block Division Street

ROBBERY: 2300 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 43300 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 3600 block Pillsbury Street

THEFT: 42200 block Fourth Street East

THEFT: 43400 block 59th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Auto Mall Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 1900 block Albert Street

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 10100 block East Avenue R-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 39200 block Gunsmoke Court

ASSAULT: 400 block Fifth Street West

BURGLARY: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)

BURGLARY: 51st Street Laurent Place

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue P-4

THEFT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Palermo Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 41500 block Jacaranda Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 4700 block Diamond Street

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.