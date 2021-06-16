Crimes reported for May 31, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 600 block Esther Drive
ASSAULT: 700 block West Oldfield Street
BURGLARY: 43300 block Division Street
ROBBERY: 2300 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 43300 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 3600 block Pillsbury Street
THEFT: 42200 block Fourth Street East
THEFT: 43400 block 59th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Auto Mall Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 1900 block Albert Street
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 10100 block East Avenue R-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 39200 block Gunsmoke Court
ASSAULT: 400 block Fifth Street West
BURGLARY: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
BURGLARY: 51st Street Laurent Place
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue P-4
THEFT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Palermo Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 41500 block Jacaranda Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 4700 block Diamond Street
