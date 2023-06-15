Crimes reported for May 30, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 17800 block Mossdale Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 45300 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 45100 block Harlas Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Kildare Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block 23rd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue L
LITTLEROCK
ROBBERY: 37200 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 37400 block 70th Street East
ASSAULT: 37500 block Oxford Drive
ASSAULT: 37600 block 13th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block Windsong Court
RAPE: 40400 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
PEARBLOSSOM
VEHICLE THEFT: 12600 block East Avenue V-14
