Crimes reported for May 30, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue L-12
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 4000 block West Avenue J-7
ASSAULT: 42900 block Yaffa Street
ASSAULT: 43700 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 43900 block Danya Lane
ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 44500 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block Loneoak Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 45300 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 5800 block West Avenue K-14
ROBBERY: 44200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 1900 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 46600 block 198th Street East
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 9800 block Avenue Q-4
LLANO
ASSAULT: 32100 block Largo Vista Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 10th Street East
HOMICIDE: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
PEARBLOSSOM
THEFT: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway
