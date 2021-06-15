Crime map, June 15, 2021

Crimes reported for May 30, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue L-12

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 4000 block West Avenue J-7

ASSAULT: 42900 block Yaffa Street

ASSAULT: 43700 block 17th Street East

ASSAULT: 43900 block Danya Lane

ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

ASSAULT: 44500 block 12th Street East

ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue

ASSAULT: 44800 block Loneoak Avenue

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 45300 block Cedar Avenue

ASSAULT: 5800 block West Avenue K-14

ROBBERY: 44200 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 1900 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue K-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 46600 block 198th Street East

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 9800 block Avenue Q-4

LLANO

ASSAULT: 32100 block Largo Vista Road

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block 10th Street East

HOMICIDE: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East

PEARBLOSSOM

THEFT: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway

