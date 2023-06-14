Crimes reported for May 29, 2023
ACTON
ASSAULT: 8100 block Escondido Canyon Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block Lauterbach Street
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue H
ASSAULT: 400 block West Avenue J-7
ASSAULT: 42500 block Biscay Street
ASSAULT: 43600 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43700 block Heaton Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Saigon Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block Newtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 47600 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 1300 block West Avenue H-14
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block East Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block West Double Play Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block Tucson Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J-10
VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37300 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 20th Street East
ROBBERY: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5100 block Sunburst Drive
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 35600 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Chaumont Court
PEARBLOSSOM
HOMICIDE: 126th Street East and Avenue U
