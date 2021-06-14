Crime map, June 14, 2021

Crimes reported for May 29, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 600 block Tina Court

ASSAULT: Date Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 44900 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 44600 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block 90th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38600 block 16th Street East

THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block Fifth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West

