Crimes reported for May 29, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 600 block Tina Court
ASSAULT: Date Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 44900 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44600 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38600 block 16th Street East
THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West
