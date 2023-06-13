Crimes reported for May 27-28, 2023
ACTON
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for May 27-28, 2023
ACTON
THEFT: 31900 block Crown Valley Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16200 block Valeport Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10500 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 2700 block West Lumber Street
ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue J-13
BURGLARY: 1600 block West Avenue L-4
BURGLARY: 42400 block 30th Street West
RAPE: 3600 block West Avenue K-10
RAPE: 43000 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 3200 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 4100 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 43600 block Fern Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2600 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44800 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 42400 block 30th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Second Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block Coventry Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue G-8
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10200 block East Avenue T
ASSAULT: 9600 block East Avenue R-14
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: 37000 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 37300 block Hampshire Street
ASSAULT: 37900 block 58th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 38400 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 41300 block 12th Street West
BURGLARY: 2100 block West Avenue M-8
BURGLARY: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 1700 block Andrea Drive
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 2000 block Sweetbrier Street
ROBBERY: Diamond Street and Sharon Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37200 block Little Sycamore Street
QUARTZ HILL
ROBBERY: 41900 block 50th Street West
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.