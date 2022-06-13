Crime map, June 13, 2022

Crimes reported for May 28, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-6

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 32nd Street West and Avenue L-4

ASSAULT: 44800 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45500 block 11th Street West

ASSAULT: Kildare Street and Redwood Avenue

BURGLARY: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 43700 block 15th Street West

BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 45400 block 160th Street West

BURGLARY: 45600 block 23rd Street West

ROBBERY: 42400 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block West Kettering Street

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Andale Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 37300 block 97th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 16th Street East and Avenue Q-5

ASSAULT: 3200 block Fern Avenue

ASSAULT: 38000 block 50th Street East

ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: Fifth Place East and Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 2100 block Sandstone Court

BURGLARY: 3100 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)

HOMICIDE: 36600 block Windtree Circle

VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block Fern Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: Sierra Highway and Technology Drive

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 5100 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

