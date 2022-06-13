Crimes reported for May 28, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-6
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 32nd Street West and Avenue L-4
ASSAULT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45500 block 11th Street West
ASSAULT: Kildare Street and Redwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 43700 block 15th Street West
BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 45400 block 160th Street West
BURGLARY: 45600 block 23rd Street West
ROBBERY: 42400 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block West Kettering Street
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Andale Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 37300 block 97th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 16th Street East and Avenue Q-5
ASSAULT: 3200 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 38000 block 50th Street East
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: Fifth Place East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2100 block Sandstone Court
BURGLARY: 3100 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
HOMICIDE: 36600 block Windtree Circle
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block Fern Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Sierra Highway and Technology Drive
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 5100 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
