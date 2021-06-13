Crimes reported for May 28, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue L-12
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 42500 block Coronet Court
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Avenue J-8 and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 2800 block Minford Street
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Andale Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 12th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 37400 block Mimosa Way
ASSAULT: 37900 block Lopez Lane
ASSAULT: 39000 block Palmtree Way
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: 5800 block Monterey Place
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block Fifth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38300 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 38800 block Ocotillo Drive
THEFT: 39000 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Sixth Street East and Avenue Q-3
