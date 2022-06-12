Crimes reported for May 27, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: 3600 block Smith Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43800 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
BURGLARY: 1500 block West Avenue H-10
BURGLARY: 43500 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 44500 block 17th Street West
BURGLARY: 45300 block 21st Street West
ROBBERY: 45500 block Division Street
THEFT: 45400 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Double Play Way
PALMDALE
ARSON: 10th Street West and Avenue O
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38300 block Rita Street
ASSAULT: 39000 block Mondell Pine Avenue
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue S
HOMICIDE: 37300 block Cedrela Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39600 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Grand Cypress Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block Keith Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block Silica Drive
