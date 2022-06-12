Crime map, June 12, 2022

Crimes reported for May 27, 2022

ACTON

ASSAULT: 3600 block Smith Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43800 block Cedar Avenue

ASSAULT: 44100 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K-4

BURGLARY: 1500 block West Avenue H-10

BURGLARY: 43500 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 44500 block 17th Street West

BURGLARY: 45300 block 21st Street West

ROBBERY: 45500 block Division Street

THEFT: 45400 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Meadow Circle

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Double Play Way

PALMDALE

ARSON: 10th Street West and Avenue O

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38300 block Rita Street

ASSAULT: 39000 block Mondell Pine Avenue

ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue S

HOMICIDE: 37300 block Cedrela Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39600 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Grand Cypress Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block Keith Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block Silica Drive

