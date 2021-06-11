Crimes reported for May 27, 2021
AGUA DULCE
BURGLARY: 11800 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block Benfar Drive
ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 42100 block Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 44400 block 15th Street East
BURGLARY: 45500 block 23rd Street West
ROBBERY: 45200 block Calico Street
THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 43900 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10700 block East Avenue R-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 41100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 5700 block Kilburn High Road
VEHICLE THEFT: Third Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
