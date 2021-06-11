Crimes reported for May 27, 2021

AGUA DULCE

BURGLARY: 11800 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2000 block Benfar Drive

ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street

BURGLARY: 42100 block Challenger Way

BURGLARY: 44400 block 15th Street East

BURGLARY: 45500 block 23rd Street West

ROBBERY: 45200 block Calico Street

THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 43900 block 15th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 10700 block East Avenue R-6

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 41100 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 5700 block Kilburn High Road

VEHICLE THEFT: Third Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

