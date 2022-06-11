Crimes reported for May 26, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43600 block Park Avenue
ASSAULT: 43900 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 4600 block Jade Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Motor Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Camolin Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 46400 block 60th Street East
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8700 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block Thomas Avenue
ASSAULT: 38800 block Ninth Street East
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue R
BURGLARY: 38400 block 27th Street East
BURGLARY: 38600 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 39200 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 4600 block Dowell Avenue
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
THEFT: Deville Street and Katrina Place
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 42200 block 50th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.