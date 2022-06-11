Crime map, June 11, 2022

Crimes reported for May 26, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43600 block Park Avenue

ASSAULT: 43900 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 4600 block Jade Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Motor Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Camolin Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 46400 block 60th Street East

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 8700 block East Avenue R

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2300 block Thomas Avenue

ASSAULT: 38800 block Ninth Street East

ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue R

BURGLARY: 38400 block 27th Street East

BURGLARY: 38600 block Division Street

BURGLARY: 39200 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 4600 block Dowell Avenue

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

THEFT: Deville Street and Katrina Place

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue L

BURGLARY: 42200 block 50th Street West

