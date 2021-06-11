Crime map, June 11, 2021

Crimes reported for May 26, 2021

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ARSON: 1800 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-8

ASSAULT: 44000 block Engle Way

ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 44900 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 45300 block Cedar Avenue

BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue H-14

BURGLARY: 2100 block East Avenue J-6

ROBBERY: 43700 block Challenger Way

ROBBERY: Andale Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block West Avenue J-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Foxton Avenue

THEFT: 43700 block Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1100 block Dole Place

ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 39700 block Makin Avenue

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 2600 block Summer Lilac Drive

BURGLARY: 37800 block Queensboro Court

BURGLARY: 38500 block 32nd Street East

THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East

