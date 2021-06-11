Crimes reported for May 26, 2021
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ARSON: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 44000 block Engle Way
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 44900 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 45300 block Cedar Avenue
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue H-14
BURGLARY: 2100 block East Avenue J-6
ROBBERY: 43700 block Challenger Way
ROBBERY: Andale Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Foxton Avenue
THEFT: 43700 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block Dole Place
ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 39700 block Makin Avenue
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2600 block Summer Lilac Drive
BURGLARY: 37800 block Queensboro Court
BURGLARY: 38500 block 32nd Street East
THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
