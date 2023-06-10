Crimes reported for June 10, 2023
ACTON
BURGLARY: 500 block Sierra Highway
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: 10800 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 12800 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2300 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 40th Street West and Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 43200 block 80th Street West
ASSAULT: 44800 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-5
BURGLARY: 100 block East Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 44800 block Third Street East
BURGLARY: 47600 block 190th Street West
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 13th Street West and Avenue I
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 400 block East Kettering Street
THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block Janet Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street West and Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 47700 block 90th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-4 and Begonia Street
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 9300 block East Avenue U
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue P-1
ASSAULT: 37100 block Keith Court
ASSAULT: 3800 block East Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: 38100 block Pioneer Drive
ASSAULT: 40400 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 4700 block Alojar Lane
ASSAULT: 6500 block Lasseron Drive
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 3000 block Fairgreen Lane
BURGLARY: 38300 block 30th Street East
BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: Division Street and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39700 block 50th Street West
THEFT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 37000 block Pond Avenue
THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38700 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 38900 block Trade Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block Sandstone Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block Pisces Circle
VEHICLE THEFT: 5200 block Entrar Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42100 block Madison Court
