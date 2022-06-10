Crime map, June 10, 2022

Crimes reported for May 25, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 15000 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block Sierra View Avenue

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 43800 block Cedar Avenue

ASSAULT: 44400 block Fenhold Street

ASSAULT: 45500 block Lorimer Avenue

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J-3

RAPE: 43000 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 44200 block Gingham Avenue

ROBBERY: 45200 block 12th Street East

THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue H-1

THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38400 block Cougar Pass

ASSAULT: 38700 block 36th Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 41100 block 10th Street West

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 42400 block 72nd Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.