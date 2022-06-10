Crimes reported for May 25, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15000 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block Sierra View Avenue
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block Fenhold Street
ASSAULT: 45500 block Lorimer Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J-3
RAPE: 43000 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44200 block Gingham Avenue
ROBBERY: 45200 block 12th Street East
THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue H-1
THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38400 block Cougar Pass
ASSAULT: 38700 block 36th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 41100 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 42400 block 72nd Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.