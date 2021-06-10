Crime map, June 10, 2021

Crimes reported for May 25, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Oldfield Street

ASSAULT: 2300 block Pesos Court

ASSAULT: 45500 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 47000 block Fifth Street West

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Park Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Elm Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: Ovington and Trevor Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1100 block Elizabeth Lake Road

ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East

BURGLARY: 2000 block East Avenue Q-6

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

