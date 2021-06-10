Crimes reported for May 25, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Oldfield Street
ASSAULT: 2300 block Pesos Court
ASSAULT: 45500 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 47000 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Park Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Elm Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Ovington and Trevor Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block Elizabeth Lake Road
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 2000 block East Avenue Q-6
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
