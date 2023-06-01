Crimes reported for May 16, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40600 block 154th Street East
THEFT: 41400 block 156th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 300 block East Pondera Street
ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-9
ASSAULT: 3800 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 400 block East Kettering Street
ASSAULT: 44800 block Redwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 43500 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 44300 block Glenraven Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Langhorn Street
THEFT: 2700 block East Norberry Street
THEFT: 44200 block Cajun Street
THEFT: 44700 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Camran Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Leatherwood Avenue
LLANO
ASSAULT: 213rd Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ARSON: Third Street East and Technology Drive
ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 39200 block 22nd Street West
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4500 block Elwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East
PEARBLOSSOM
VEHICLE THEFT: 12100 block Fort Tejon Road
