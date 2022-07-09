Crimes reported for June 23, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 4000 block West Avenue L-2
ASSAULT: 44700 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Avenue L-4 and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 42700 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 4000 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 43800 block 20th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 100 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 4500 block West Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: 41400 block 36th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 12200 block East Avenue V-12
ASSAULT: 7700 block Rushlight Avenue
THEFT: 7700 block Rushlight Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 22nd Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 39000 block Yucca Tree Street
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 3800 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37100 block 26th Street East
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
