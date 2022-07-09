Crime map, July 9, 2022

Crimes reported for June 23, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 4000 block West Avenue L-2

ASSAULT: 44700 block 27th Street East

ASSAULT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: Avenue L-4 and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: 42700 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 4000 block West Avenue L

ROBBERY: 43800 block 20th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 100 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West

THEFT: 4500 block West Avenue G

VEHICLE THEFT: 41400 block 36th Street West

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 12200 block East Avenue V-12

ASSAULT: 7700 block Rushlight Avenue

THEFT: 7700 block Rushlight Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 22nd Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 39000 block Yucca Tree Street

ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 3800 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37100 block 26th Street East

THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West

