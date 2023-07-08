Crimes reported for June 22-23, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-9
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 300 block West Kettering Street
ASSAULT: 3600 block West Oldfield Street
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block 42nd Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block Homestead Street
ASSAULT: 45400 block 28th Street East
ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 44100 block 12th Street West
BURGLARY: 44300 block 40th Street East
BURGLARY: 44700 block Foxboro Court
BURGLARY: 45400 block Barrymore Avenue
BURGLARY: 6700 block East Avenue H
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 3200 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 5800 block West Avenue J-15
ROBBERY: 700 block West Kettering Street
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 200 block West Kildare Street
THEFT: 2300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 4000 block East Avenue L
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Stillwater Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-8 and Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 32800 block 106th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37600 block Dalzell Street
ASSAULT: 4100 block Karling Place
ASSAULT: 6300 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
BURGLARY: 37000 block Sabal Avenue
BURGLARY: 37400 block 17th Street East
BURGLARY: 37800 block 20th Street East
ROBBERY: Avenue R-8 and Laderman Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6500 block B. Neil Drive
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2100 block Moonlight Court
THEFT: 37600 block 28th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38300 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39600 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block Mahonia Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
SUN VILLAGE
THEFT: 9600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
