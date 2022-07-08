Crime map, July 8, 2022

Crimes reported for June 22, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 200 block West Kildare Street

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue H-2

ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way

ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: 45100 block Trevor Avenue

ASSAULT: 47200 block Fifth Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 900 block West Avenue J-8

BURGLARY: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue K

RAPE: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue K-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10

ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Avenue R

ASSAULT: 38100 block 42nd Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block Panther Drive

ASSAULT: Avenue R and Boxthorn Street

BURGLARY: 41800 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6

THEFT: 37200 block Kingcup Terrace

THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT: 4200 block East Avenue Q-11

VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 10th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue Q-3 and Stanridge Avenue

