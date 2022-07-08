Crimes reported for June 22, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 200 block West Kildare Street
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue H-2
ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 45100 block Trevor Avenue
ASSAULT: 47200 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 900 block West Avenue J-8
BURGLARY: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue K
RAPE: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue K-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 38100 block 42nd Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Panther Drive
ASSAULT: Avenue R and Boxthorn Street
BURGLARY: 41800 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6
THEFT: 37200 block Kingcup Terrace
THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 4200 block East Avenue Q-11
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue Q-3 and Stanridge Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.