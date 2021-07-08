Crime map, July 8, 2021

Crimes reported for June 22, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 20300 block East Avenue Q-12

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 210th Street East and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 35th Street West and Avenue L-8

ASSAULT: 4100 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street West

ASSAULT: 44900 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Beech Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Avenue H and Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block Nicobar Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block 15th Street West

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 11200 block East Avenue R-6

ASSAULT: 36500 block 94th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 11th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 2800 block Bay Ridge Court

BURGLARY: 38200 block Mendocino Way

ROBBERY: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Fifth Street East

