Crimes reported for June 22, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 20300 block East Avenue Q-12
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 210th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 35th Street West and Avenue L-8
ASSAULT: 4100 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 44900 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Beech Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Avenue H and Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block Nicobar Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block 15th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 11200 block East Avenue R-6
ASSAULT: 36500 block 94th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 11th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2800 block Bay Ridge Court
BURGLARY: 38200 block Mendocino Way
ROBBERY: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.