Crimes reported for June 21, 2023
ACTON
ASSAULT: 31600 block Cedarcroft Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-4
ASSAULT: 2100 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 3500 block Emerald Lane
ASSAULT: 43800 block 42nd Street West
BURGLARY: 1300 block Marion Avenue
ROBBERY: 140th Street East and Avenue E
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Trevor Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue H-8 and Beech Avenue
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 145th Street East and East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 10100 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2800 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37800 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 3800 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 38800 block Mesquite Road
ASSAULT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 4800 block Karling Place
ROBBERY: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5500 block East Avenue R-11
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Fifth Street East and Avenue Q-7
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 5100 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue Q
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 42300 block 50th Street West
