Crimes reported for June 21, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 39000 block 161st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue H-4
ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 45500 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Oldfield Street
BURGLARY: 1100 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 42100 block 67th Street West
HOMICIDE: 1300 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 1200 block West Jackman Street
ROBBERY: 17th Street West and Avenue K
ROBBERY: 3200 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Greentree Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 42400 block 26th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 116th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
ASSAULT: 7800 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: Avenue S and Geiger Street
THEFT: West Avenue O-4 and Jody Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.