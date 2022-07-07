Crime map, July 7, 2022

Crimes reported for June 21, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 39000 block 161st Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue H-4

ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive

ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44400 block 20th Street West

ASSAULT: 45500 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 700 block West Oldfield Street

BURGLARY: 1100 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 42100 block 67th Street West

HOMICIDE: 1300 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: 1200 block West Jackman Street

ROBBERY: 17th Street West and Avenue K

ROBBERY: 3200 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Greentree Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 42400 block 26th Street West

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 116th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

ASSAULT: 7800 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: Avenue S and Geiger Street

THEFT: West Avenue O-4 and Jody Lane

