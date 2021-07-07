0707 CrimeMap

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for July 7, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue G

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: Division Street and Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 300 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 3100 block West Jackman Street

BURGLARY: 500 block West Jackman Street

HOMICIDE: 100 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 43000 block 15th Street West

THEFT: 500 block East Norberry Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Serendipity Court

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 39100 block Dunbar Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 3100 block East Avenue Q-12

THEFT: 38200 block Meadow Lane

THEFT: 39700 block 30th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 12100 block Fort Tejon Road

