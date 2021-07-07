Crimes reported for July 7, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue G
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: Division Street and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 300 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 3100 block West Jackman Street
BURGLARY: 500 block West Jackman Street
HOMICIDE: 100 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 43000 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 500 block East Norberry Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Serendipity Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 39100 block Dunbar Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3100 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT: 38200 block Meadow Lane
THEFT: 39700 block 30th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 12100 block Fort Tejon Road
