Crimes reported for June 19-20, 2023
ACTON
BURGLARY: 4700 block Crown Valley Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39300 block 180th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-15
ASSAULT: 1600 block Renee Street
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 3700 block West Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 43700 block Heaton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Buckeye Court
ASSAULT: 45000 block Spearman Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block Lorimer Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue J-9
ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 42400 block Third Street East
BURGLARY: 44700 block Andale Avenue
BURGLARY: 47200 block 60th Street East
RAPE: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
ROBBERY: 44800 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue K
ROBBERY: Cedar Avenue and Kettering Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Double Play Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue E-8
THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT: 4700 block William J. Barnes Avenue
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue L-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Elm Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Halcom Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10100 block East Avenue R-10
PALMDALE
ARSON: East Avenue S and Calle Grillo
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 2200 block Cornflower Way
ASSAULT: 2600 block Duomo Street
ASSAULT: 36400 block Clearwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 38400 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 4200 block Adobe Drive
ROBBERY: 22nd Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block Eagle Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39500 block Lowes Drive
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3000 block Purple Sage Lane
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38700 block Larkin Avenue
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block Lemsford Avenue
