Crimes reported for June 20, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ROBBERY: 158th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 230th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
LANCASTER
ARSON: 45500 block 11th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 6800 block Sage Brush Avenue
BURGLARY: 45200 block 23rd Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6500 block High Bluff Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue J-5
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Landsford Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 30th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue L-6 and La Gabriella Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 9100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1900 block Old Nadeau Road
BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5200 block West Avenue M-2
BURGLARY: 42200 block 50th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 5200 block West Avenue M-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.