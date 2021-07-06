Crime map, July 6, 2021

Crimes reported for June 20, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ROBBERY: 158th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 230th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

LANCASTER

ARSON: 45500 block 11th Street West

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 6800 block Sage Brush Avenue

BURGLARY: 45200 block 23rd Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6500 block High Bluff Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue J-5

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Landsford Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 30th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 32nd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue L-6 and La Gabriella Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 9100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 1900 block Old Nadeau Road

BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block 47th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5200 block West Avenue M-2

BURGLARY: 42200 block 50th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 5200 block West Avenue M-2

