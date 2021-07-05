Crimes reported for June 19, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 2200 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 3300 block Knott Court
ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Division Street
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44600 block Cedar Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block 32nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block Kaylyn Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 51st Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Albeck Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Sixth Street East and Avenue L-4
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 35900 block 77th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 35800 block 42nd Street East
ASSAULT: 37700 block 52nd Street East
ASSAULT: 3800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
ASSAULT: 39300 block Dijon Lane
ASSAULT: Country Club Drive and Fantasy Street
BURGLARY: 2100 block East Avenue R
ROBBERY: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue Q-7
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 5200 block West Avenue M-2
