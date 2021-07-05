Crime map, July 5, 2021

Crimes reported for June 19, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 2200 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 3300 block Knott Court

ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Division Street

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 44600 block Cedar Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block 32nd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block Kaylyn Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 51st Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Albeck Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: Sixth Street East and Avenue L-4

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 35900 block 77th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 35800 block 42nd Street East

ASSAULT: 37700 block 52nd Street East

ASSAULT: 3800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

ASSAULT: 39300 block Dijon Lane

ASSAULT: Country Club Drive and Fantasy Street

BURGLARY: 2100 block East Avenue R

ROBBERY: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue Q-7

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 5200 block West Avenue M-2

