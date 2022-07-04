Crime map, July 4, 2022

Crimes reported for June 18, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 44000 block 15th Street West

THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Date Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue E

LITTLEROCK

RAPE: Avenue R-10 and Longview Road

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue R-2

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-8

ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 38700 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 4200 block Elizabeth Lake Road

BURGLARY: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West

THEFT: 38700 block Carolside Avenue

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 4700 block West Avenue L

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.