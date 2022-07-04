Crimes reported for June 18, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 44000 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Date Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue E
LITTLEROCK
RAPE: Avenue R-10 and Longview Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue R-2
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 38700 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 4200 block Elizabeth Lake Road
BURGLARY: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 38700 block Carolside Avenue
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4700 block West Avenue L
