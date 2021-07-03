Crimes reported for June 18, 2021
ACTON
ARSON: Acton Canyon Road and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 500 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 3700 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43300 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 43600 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 44600 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: Avenue J-4 and Raven Lane
ASSAULT: Elm Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 3500 block East Avenue J-4
THEFT: 43800 block 17th Street East
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block Stillmeadow Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Yucca Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 11th Street East and Avenue Q-3
ASSAULT: 2800 block East Avenue R-15
ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East
BURGLARY: 2300 block Old Harold Road
BURGLARY: 36600 block Rose Street
ROBBERY: 37700 block 52nd Street East
THEFT: 100 block Sierra Court
THEFT: 1300 block Coventry Place
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 41000 block 34th Street West
