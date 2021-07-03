Crimes reported for June 18, 2021

ACTON

ARSON: Acton Canyon Road and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 500 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 3700 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43300 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 43600 block 27th Street East

ASSAULT: 44600 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

ASSAULT: Avenue J-4 and Raven Lane

ASSAULT: Elm Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 3500 block East Avenue J-4

THEFT: 43800 block 17th Street East

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block Stillmeadow Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Yucca Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 11th Street East and Avenue Q-3

ASSAULT: 2800 block East Avenue R-15

ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East

BURGLARY: 2300 block Old Harold Road

BURGLARY: 36600 block Rose Street

ROBBERY: 37700 block 52nd Street East

THEFT: 100 block Sierra Court

THEFT: 1300 block Coventry Place

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 41000 block 34th Street West

