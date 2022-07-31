Crimes reported for July 15, 2022
LANCASTER
Updated: July 31, 2022 @ 6:28 am
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2100 block Cypress Street
ASSAULT: 45300 block Genoa Avenue
BURGLARY: 2000 block West Oldfield Street
BURGLARY: 43800 block 15th Street West
BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 43000 block Lemonwood Drive
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Lemonwood Drive
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38900 block 9th Street East
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 40600 block 130th Street East
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue Q-3
BURGLARY: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: Rambler Avenue and Avenue P-12
