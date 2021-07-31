Crimes reported for July 15, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue G
ASSAULT: 42200 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 43400 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 3700 block West Avenue K-13
BURGLARY: 43400 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 43500 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 43500 block 17th Street West
BURGLARY: 44400 block Division Street
ROBBERY: 35th Street West and Avenue L
ROBBERY: 45300 block Rodin Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3600 block Paddock Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Cedar Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 35th Street East
ASSAULT: 4000 block Sungate Drive
BURGLARY: 38500 block 10th Place East
RAPE: Ranch Center Drive and Westland Drive
ROBBERY: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 45th Street East and Avenue R-6
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37300 block Giavon Street
THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive
THEFT: 40300 block Delta Lane
THEFT: Palmdale Boulevard and Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 41900 block 50th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.