Crime map, July 31, 2021

Crimes reported for July 15, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue G

ASSAULT: 42200 block 20th Street West

ASSAULT: 43400 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue K

BURGLARY: 3700 block West Avenue K-13

BURGLARY: 43400 block Division Street

BURGLARY: 43500 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 43500 block 17th Street West

BURGLARY: 44400 block Division Street

ROBBERY: 35th Street West and Avenue L

ROBBERY: 45300 block Rodin Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3600 block Paddock Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Cedar Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block 35th Street East

ASSAULT: 4000 block Sungate Drive

BURGLARY: 38500 block 10th Place East

RAPE: Ranch Center Drive and Westland Drive

ROBBERY: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ROBBERY: 45th Street East and Avenue R-6

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37300 block Giavon Street

THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive

THEFT: 40300 block Delta Lane

THEFT: Palmdale Boulevard and Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 41900 block 50th Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.