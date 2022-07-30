Crimes reported for July 14, 2022
LANCASTER
Updated: July 30, 2022 @ 11:57 am
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue K-6
ASSAULT: 45300 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Rodin Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 200 block West Ovington Street
BURGLARY: 42100 block Desert Sage Avenue
BURGLARY: 44000 block Beech Avenue
THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44600 block Fig Avenue
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Fenhold Street
PALMDALE
ARSON: Sierra Highway and Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 40700 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 2600 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: Rambler Avenue and Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
