Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. SW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.