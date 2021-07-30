Crimes reported for July 14, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3600 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 45100 block 70th Street West
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue I
BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-6
PALMDALE
ROBBERY: 4400 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 6000 block Paz Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
