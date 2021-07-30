Crime map, July 30, 2021

Crimes reported for July 14, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 3600 block West Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 45100 block 70th Street West

ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue I

BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue J-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-6

PALMDALE

ROBBERY: 4400 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 6000 block Paz Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.