Crime map, July 3, 2022

Crimes reported for June 17, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-14

ASSAULT: 44300 block Palm Vista Avenue

ASSAULT: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 45600 block Barham Court

ASSAULT: Avenue H-12 and Kingtree Avenue

ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue K

ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 800 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue G-6

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 42700 block Fifth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue L-8 and Sierra Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 27th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 5100 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 1700 block Sweetbrier Street

ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue Q-4

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

