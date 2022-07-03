Crimes reported for June 17, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-14
ASSAULT: 44300 block Palm Vista Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 45600 block Barham Court
ASSAULT: Avenue H-12 and Kingtree Avenue
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue G-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 42700 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue L-8 and Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 27th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 5100 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1700 block Sweetbrier Street
ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
