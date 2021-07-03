Crime map, July 3, 2021

Crimes reported for June 17, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 15600 block Greenrock Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block Pine Court

ASSAULT: 45700 block Fig Avenue

BURGLARY: 43100 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 44000 block Andale Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue Q

BURGLARY: 40100 block Vicker Way

THEFT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue S

