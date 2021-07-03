Crimes reported for June 17, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15600 block Greenrock Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block Pine Court
ASSAULT: 45700 block Fig Avenue
BURGLARY: 43100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44000 block Andale Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 40100 block Vicker Way
THEFT: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue S
