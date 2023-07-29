Crimes reported for July 13-14, 2023
ACTON
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for July 13-14, 2023
ACTON
ASSAULT: 3800 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 40th Street West and Avenue L
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
BURGLARY: 200 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 42400 block Fifth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 7800 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT: 700 block West Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue J-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Fern Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 6100 block East Avenue T
LLANO
BURGLARY: 21000 block East Avenue U
PALMDALE
ARSON: 25th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ARSON: 3400 block Watford Way
ARSON: 38000 block 10th Street East
ARSON: Second Street East and Avenue Q-3
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 36800 block Firethorn Street
ASSAULT: 37300 block Wild Tree Street
ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East
BURGLARY: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38600 block Ninth Street East
BURGLARY: 41600 block 22nd Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block 45th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Glenbush Avenue
PEARBLOSSOM
THEFT: Fort Tejon Road and Homer Road
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 41400 block Yancey Lane
ASSAULT: 41800 block Kensington Circle
SUN VILLAGE
ASSAULT: 38300 block 90th Street East
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.