Crimes reported for July 13, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block Commerce Center Drive
ASSAULT: 2300 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue L-4
ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Westridge Drive
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Yucca Avenue
BURGLARY: 200 block East Columbia Way (Avenue M)
BURGLARY: 43500 block 20th Street West
BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 100 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 13th Street West and Avenue H-15
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 25th Street West
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue H
THEFT: 3000 block Kilt Court
THEFT: 42000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Sixth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Sierra Highway and Avenue J-2
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 110th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3700 block Sonora Way
ASSAULT: 37700 block Avenida de Casas
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Ben Place
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-3
ASSAULT: 500 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 6100 block East Avenue T
ASSAULT: Pearblossom Highway and Fort Tejon Road
ASSAULT: Sixth Street East and Avenue R
THEFT: 3000 block Twincreek Avenue
