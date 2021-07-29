Crimes reported for July 13, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: 45300 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue J-7
ASSAULT: 44000 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Fenhold Street
ASSAULT: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Avenue J-5 and Division Street
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 240th Street and Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38900 block Ninth Street East
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 4600 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
