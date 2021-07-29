Crime map, July 29, 2021

Crimes reported for July 13, 2021

LANCASTER

ARSON: 45300 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue J-7

ASSAULT: 44000 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 44700 block Fenhold Street

ASSAULT: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: Avenue J-5 and Division Street

THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Jackman Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 240th Street and Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 38900 block Ninth Street East

ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue S

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

BURGLARY: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 4600 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

