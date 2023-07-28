Crimes reported for July 12, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 44100 block 31st Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36700 block 50th Street East
ASSAULT: 36900 block Serendipity Way
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue Q-7
BURGLARY: 38700 block 10th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
