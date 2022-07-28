Crimes reported for July 12, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue H-14
ASSAULT: 400 block Woodlark Street
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 200 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block El Nido Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45100 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 34800 block 116th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36500 block Dewdrop Court
ASSAULT: 37700 block 53rd Street East
ASSAULT: 37900 block Janus Drive
ASSAULT: 38200 block 13th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 400 block West Technology Drive
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
