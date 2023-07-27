Crimes reported for July 11, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue G
ASSAULT: 44000 block Heaton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 45000 block Palm Lane
ASSAULT: 60th Street West and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: Milling Street and Yucca Avenue
BURGLARY: 3100 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 44600 block Beech Avenue
THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue I
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-14
ASSAULT: 37900 block Santoro Way
ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 15th Street East
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
