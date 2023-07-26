Crimes reported for July 10, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 44700 block Second Street East
RAPE: 44800 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 44300 block Division Street
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44900 block Date Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 50500 block 90th Street West
LLANO
THEFT: Fort Tejon Road and Largo Vista Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 35400 block Cheseboro Road
ASSAULT: 39500 block Chaumont Court
BURGLARY: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37700 block 52nd Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block East Avenue R-2
THEFT: 3100 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
