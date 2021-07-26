Crime map, July 26, 2021

Crimes reported for July 10, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 200 block Kildare Avenue

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4

ASSAULT: 42000 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43700 block Rialto Drive

ASSAULT: 6200 block Azalea Drive

BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue J-12

ROBBERY: 43400 block Bale Court

ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Laszlo Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Fairbanks Avenue

NEENACH

ASSAULT: 28200 block Mimi Lane

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 37600 block Melton Avenue

ASSAULT: 3800 block Sonora Way

ASSAULT: 38500 block 35th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block Jacklin Avenue

ASSAULT: 38900 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 40500 block 20th Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block Knollview Court

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue Q-10

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue Q

BURGLARY: 100 block East Avenue R

BURGLARY: 100 block Sierra Court

THEFT: 41600 block Chardonay Avenue

THEFT: 5000 block Delbon Way

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.