Crimes reported for July 10, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block Kildare Avenue
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43700 block Rialto Drive
ASSAULT: 6200 block Azalea Drive
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue J-12
ROBBERY: 43400 block Bale Court
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Laszlo Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Fairbanks Avenue
NEENACH
ASSAULT: 28200 block Mimi Lane
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 37600 block Melton Avenue
ASSAULT: 3800 block Sonora Way
ASSAULT: 38500 block 35th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Jacklin Avenue
ASSAULT: 38900 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 40500 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block Knollview Court
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue Q-10
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 100 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 100 block Sierra Court
THEFT: 41600 block Chardonay Avenue
THEFT: 5000 block Delbon Way
