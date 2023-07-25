Crimes reported for July 8-9, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39300 block 169th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 41700 block 156th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue H-5
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-10
ASSAULT: 2200 block West Avenue J-3
ASSAULT: 43700 block Oleander Street
ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 44700 block 12th Street West
ASSAULT: 45000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 45000 block 28th Street East
ASSAULT: 45500 block 11th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 700 block Woodgate Street
BURGLARY: 2500 block Topaz Lane
BURGLARY: 3800 block East Avenue K
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45600 block Sancroft Avenue
THEFT: 43700 block 27th Street West
THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 120th Street West and Highway 138
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Lingard Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Kettering Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2700 block Buttercup Drive
ASSAULT: 2900 block East Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: 4000 block Saddleback Road
ASSAULT: 4100 block Bolton Avenue
BURGLARY: 1300 block Coventry Place
BURGLARY: 39100 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 40100 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 25th Street East and East Avenue Q-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block Conestoga Canyon Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Daisy Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4300 block Serene Avenue
ASSAULT: 5100 block West Avenue L-10
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4300 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 41800 block Pico Way
