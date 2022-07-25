Crimes reported for July 9, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 40100 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Kettering Street
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Holguin Street
ASSAULT: 3000 block East Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 42100 block Parkmont Drive
ASSAULT: 43600 block Poplar Street
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 45000 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 900 block West Avenue J-8
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44500 block 16th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45300 block Essex Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Norberry Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37600 block Arlington Court
ASSAULT: 38700 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38700 block 10th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L-12
SUN VILLAGE
ASSAULT: 13100 block East Avenue Q
