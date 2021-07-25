Crimes reported for July 9, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43600 block Devyon Lane
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 44800 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: Avenue H and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44400 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 500 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 2000 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 42100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 2700 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 90th Street West and Avenue C
VEHICLE THEFT: 16th Street West and Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street West and Avenue K-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37300 block Golden Circle
ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block 32nd Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-9
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
THEFT: 4100 block La Jolla Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block 55th Street East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.