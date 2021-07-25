Crime map, July 25, 2021

Crimes reported for July 9, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43600 block Devyon Lane

ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 44800 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue J-5

ASSAULT: Avenue H and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 44400 block Division Street

BURGLARY: 500 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 2000 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 42100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 2700 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 90th Street West and Avenue C

VEHICLE THEFT: 16th Street West and Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street West and Avenue K-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37300 block Golden Circle

ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38400 block 32nd Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-9

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

THEFT: 4100 block La Jolla Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block 55th Street East

